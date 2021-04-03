Planning to Buy a Property in April? Here are the Auspicious Days and Time

Buying a property is every individual’s dream. People prefer buying properties as it is an investment with many benefits and good returns. Investing in property is considered as one of the most intelligent moves towards making one’s life more comfortable and secured as it can even give you monetary benefits if you rent it or re-sell after appreciation in its value. Therefore, buying or registration of a property is an important event and it needs to be done right.

According to Hindu beliefs, every important work should be done following the auspicious date and time so that it can give you the best benefit including prosperity, success and wealth. Therefore, before buying or shifting into a flat, home, plot or any kind of property it is always advised to consider shubh muhurat to make everything happen in the desired way.

If you are planning to buy a property in the month of April and want it to be lucky and profitable then you can check the auspicious dates and time for doing so. There are seven shubh muhurats to buy a property in April. Check the details below:

April 11, 2021: The day is Sunday and the shubh muhurat to purchase a property on this day is from 08:58 am to 06:00 am on April 12.

April 12, 2021: According to Astrosage.com on Monday, April 12, the auspicious time to purchase a property is between 05:59 am and 11:29 am.

April 17, 2021: On Saturday, from 05:54 am to 02:33 am on April 18 you can plan to book or purchase a property.

April 22, 2021: From 05:49 am on April 22, Thursday to 05:49 am on April 23, Friday, one can go for buying a property.

April 23, 2021: The day is Friday and the shubh muhurat for purchasing a property on this day will be between 05:48 am to 9:50 pm.

April 27, 2021: The auspicious time for booking a property on Tuesday lies between 8:09 pm to 05:44 am on the next day that is April 28.

April 30, 2021: From 7:12 pm to 05:41 am on May 1 is said to be the best time to book a property.

– Muhurat Dates And Timings Source: Astrosage.com