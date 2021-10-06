Planning a Visit to Shirdi? Here are the Best Places to Stay Near Sai Baba Temple

India is a spiritually enlightening and fascinating place. Tourists seek to recharge their energies, develop mindfulness, and improve their spiritual well-being in India, owing to the country’s reputation as a place of spiritual enlightenment. Shirdi is one of those sacred places in India that attracts a large number of devotees and tourists not only from the nearby local towns and cities but also from other places of the country.

Naturally, Shirdi hotels ensure that all of these visitors are comfortable throughout their stay in the temple town. So, if you are planning on visiting Shirdi, here’s a guide and list of such places to help you out with your accommodation.

Where to book your stay when in Shirdi?

There are numerous locations to stay around the temple that are quite affordable. Rooms start at as low as Rs 500and Rs 1,000 and go up till your pocket allows, with both AC and non-AC options available. There are various dharamshalas in the vicinity, as well as motels with extremely low prices.

The Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Trust itself provides lodging options for travellers, including the Dwarawati Bhaktiniwas, which has 334 rooms and 80 AC rooms, and the Sai Baba Bhakta Niwassthan, which has 542 rooms and does not require booking in advance.

Another location is the Sai Ashram Bhaktniwas, which has 1536 rooms and can accommodate 9000 devotees. However, be cautious when dealing with local brokers who will attempt to demand hefty prices.

Apart from these, there are also many hotels and motels. Some of them are:

Shri Sainivas Mega Residency

It is only 1.5 kilometres away from the temple. Shri Sainivas has a total of 156 rooms, all of which are enormous, have all the modern amenities, and are individually decorated. It is one of the top hotels in Shirdi for all pilgrims to stay at.

Hotel Sai Jashan

It is a well-rated and luxurious hotel property that is only a 5-minute walk from Shri Saibaba Temple. The hotel is conveniently situated, with easy access by road, rail, and the recently constructed Shirdi International Airport.

The Temple View Hotel

It is one of the luxurious and star hotels which is situated within a walking distance of 100 metres from the temple. As the name suggests, you can actually have a nice view of the Sai Baba temple from this place.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.