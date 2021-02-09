Planning a Valentine’s Week Movie Night with Someone Special? Here are 5 Classic Titles You Can Enjoy

Movies are a direct reflection of our culture, habits and practices, which is why there is a film for every mood and occasion. Speaking of occasion, this Valentine’s Day we bring to you a list of movies that have been touted as classic, timeless, romantic, owing to their beautiful cinematic charms. They inspire us, enthral us because of their absolute relatable nature.Though it’s difficult to select a handful of such brilliant movies, here are top 5 for you:

1. Sleepless in Seattle: An evergreen, all-time favourite rom com that exudes passion, true, innocent love is this movie. Jonah’s attempt to get his father, Sam (Tom Hanks), a companion, spurs the plot, which sees Anne proposing to meet Sam at the top of the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day.

2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: This Jim Carrey-Kate Winslet starrer movie starts on the Valentine’s day with the words, “Valentine’s Day 2003. First entry in two years. Where did those years go? If you’re not careful it gets away from you.” Both the lovers undergo procedures to eliminate unpleasant memories of each other as their relationship turns bitter. But it is through their loss that true love blossoms and they become close.“I could die right now, Clem. I’m just… happy. I’ve never felt that before. I’m just exactly where I want to be,” summarises the lovely, heart-warming movie’s plot.

3. Dil Toh Pagal Hai: There have been a number of movies which have been set around Valentine’s day, but Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer takes the emotion to the next level. Weaving magic on-screen, persuading us to believe in the existence of a significant other, this Yash Raj rom com is an iconic film. Maya-Rahul’s chance meeting on V-day, taking a tune as their cue and indication from the divine; they find their destined love. Through myriad hues of love, their path crosses and romance intensify.

4. Valentine’s Day: Yet another, feel-good movie set on Valentine’s day is this multi-starrer. One of the takeaway lines from this movie, which has its characters navigating their love life in the most romantic day, is, “If you’re ever with a girl that’s too good for you, marry her.”

5. 50 First Dates: Talking about Valentine’s day and not mentioning this adorably cute, timeless movie would be so inappropriate. The film revolves around possibly one of the greatest love stories ever made. Adam Sandler tries to brighten Drew’s day by reminding her through videos and makes her fall in love with him every day as she suffers from memory loss.