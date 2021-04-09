Photos: Prince Philip

Britain’s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, poses in his military dress uniform circa 1990. Terry O’Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Images

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has died, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday, April 9. He was 99.

Philip had been taken to hospital several times in recent years. He stepped back from public life in 2017.

While primarily known for his marriage to the Queen, Philip was an extraordinary figure in his own right. He was born into the turmoil of inter-war Europe and became a naval officer decorated for heroism in World War II.

In his seven decades of service, Philip often accompanied the Queen on royal engagements and conducted thousands of his own solo appearances. He once referred to himself as “the world’s most experienced plaque unveiler,” while the Queen lauded him as her “constant strength and guide.”