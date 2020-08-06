Photos: All That Glitters is Gold in This 5-Star Hotel in Vietnam

লাইফ স্টাইলPhotos: All That Glitters is Gold in This 5-Star Hotel in Vietnamদ্বারা bdnewstimes - আগস্ট ৭, ২০২০018Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A view of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) Staffers open the doors of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) An employee in traditional dress is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) Gold plated toilets are seen at the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A gold plated bathroom sink is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A woman poses for a photo at the gold plated infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A gold plated bathtub and a gold plated toilet are seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A gold plated bathroom sink and a gold plated toilet are seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A gold plated bathtub is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A boy jumps into the water at the gold-plated infinity pool of the newly inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) An employee in traditional dress is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A woman poses for a photo at the gold plated infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)Source link মতামত