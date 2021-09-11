Perform These Asanas for Good Blood Circulation in Lower Body

Yoga provides mental as well as physical benefits and relief to people of all ages. If you are recovering from surgery or living with a chronic condition, then besides your medicines and treatments, yoga, too, can be considered simultaneously.

Yoga instructor Savita Yadav teaches us how to improve one’s health and lower body blood circulation by performing three yoga asanas in her session. In her yoga sessions with NEWS18, Savita has often talked about the benefits of yoga and how it is known for its ability to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Here are three asanas that you can perform for healing, easing stress, improving blood circulation, and staying healthy

Ardha Titli Asana:

To do this asana, sit tall on a mat, straighten out your legs. Keep your back straight. Breathe in and out normally. Now lift one leg and place it on the thigh of the other leg and hold your toes. Now slowly raise and lower the leg.

Repeat it 10-12 times. After this, do the same with the other leg. The muscles of the hip and thigh remain fine with this exercise and the extra fat of the thighs is also reduced.

Purna Titli Asana

Sit on the floor on a yoga mat. Keep your back straight and legs straightened out. Now bend both knees to form a winged butterfly pose. Bring your feet towards your pelvis as close as you can and join them, holding with your hands, then flap your angled legs slowly. Stay in the pose for 30 seconds in between.

Malasana

To do this yoga practice, first, stand straight on a yoga mat, then sit in a squat down position. Stay in the pose for at least 30 seconds. Keep your back straight and your elbows down and away from your ears as you squat down.

