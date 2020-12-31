Perfect Playlist for the New Year’s Eve Party

For those who want to ‘let the music play’ all night on the New Year’s Eve, we have crafted just the perfect playlist! Now, you won’t have to waste time in looking for music, just tune in and keep grooving with your friends and family and usher in 2021.

1-Burj Khalifa

The top number of the year from the movie Laxmii, Burj Khalifa is a hotshot party number. Tune in to the song and dance your way to the year 2021.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/a0TkeUhcVrM

2- Husnn Hai Suhana

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s movie Coolie No. 1 has come back with the refurbished version of Husnn Hai Suhana which you can’t get over.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/EsXG4YET4zs

3-Haan Main Galat

From the newer version of Love Aaj Kal, Haan Main Galat is a great party number to dance all night too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/yRB0xbKDebo

4-Hui Malang

The title track of the movie Malang made quite a lot of headlines with Disha Patani’s sizzling shots. The track will get you groovy, for sure!

5-Illegal weapon 2.0

The version 2.0 of the ever-popular Illegal Weapon by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu in the movie Street Dancer 3D is a party stealer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/zjMtaw2mrrc

6-Garmi

Another number from the same film, Garmi is a sensational song with amazing signature steps. Try matching the energy Nora Fatehi rocked in this song!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/q_0uF80IZXM

7- Kamariya

The item number from the film Stree, again featuring Nora Fatehi is another all-time favourite party number.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/9LtJYw1eY30

8-Nachan nu jee karda

Catching the beat from the film Angrezi Medium, Nachan nu jee karda will get your feet on the dance floor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=undefined

9-O Saki Saki

Talk of Nora Fatehi, the songs’ list doesn’t seem to end. O Saki Saki from the movie Batla House is a rocking number for the year-end party.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/6wNFJIbTxNk

10-Buzz

With a piece of groovy music, the song Buzz by Aastha Gill featuring Badshah sets the mood right for a party.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/dUaCEs3HfdI

We are sure these songs will add the much needed gusto to your party. Have a Happy New Year!