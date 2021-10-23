Perfect Gifts for Your Wife as per Her Zodiac Sign

As per the Hindu traditions, Karwa Chauth fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik. In Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India, the Amanta calendar is followed, therefore Karwa Chauth in these states is observed in Ashwin month. However, it is just the name of the month which differs, Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day across the country.

Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi. The Karwa or Karak is referred to as the earthen pot through which water is offered to the Moon. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat is from 05:42 PM to 06:59 PM. And the Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time is from 06:27 AM to 08:07 PM.

Here is what gift a husband should give to their wife based on Lagna (Ascendant) sign:

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19): If your wife is an Aries, you should gift her perfume or any gold jewellery

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20): A Taurus wife should be gifted Red Sweets or any copper decorative.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20): Gift books and any yellow items, like decorative or a piece of clothing.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22): If your wife’s zodiac sign is cancer, present her with a mobile phone or if possible a car

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23): This Karwa Chauth, gift your wife stone decorative or silver toe rings.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22): Wives with Virgo sun sign should be given yellow sweets or aquariums.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22): If your wife’s zodiac sign is Libra, gift her red sweets or any copper decorative.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21): For Scorpion wives, white sweets and diamonds would make the best Karwa Chauth gifts.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21): Sagittarius wives should get a pen or any green color object.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19): Wives with Capricorn zodiac sign should receive silver or pearl jewellery.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18): Present your wife with an antique item or gold jewellery.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20): If your wife’s zodiac is Pisces, get her a novel or any green color decorative.

