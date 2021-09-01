Pele in ‘good health’ as he visits hospital for routine exams | Football News

bdnewstimes
BRASILIA: Brazilian former soccer star Pele said on Tuesday that he was undergoing routine exams in hospital and that he was in good health, denying a report of a more serious health issue.
“Guys, I didn’t faint and I’m in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic,” Pele wrote on Twitter.

A representative for Pele said he would be released from the hospital on Tuesday.





