PCOS or PCOD: What is Difference Between the Two and How to Cure it

Regarding the reproductive health of women, most people are often confused with the terms PCOS and PCOD most of the time. Both of these diseases are related to irregular periods, which is extremely common in today’s scenario.

It is very important to know the difference between the two, which can lead to serious health consequences later. These problems are almost a very common health issue with one out of every five women suffering from either PCOS or PCOD.

PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease)

It is a condition where the ovaries release a lot of immature eggs which eventually turn into cysts. This disorder is usually caused by the imbalance of hormones in the reproductive system.

The hormonal imbalance leads to the enlargement of ovaries and excess secretion of androgen, which leads to irregular periods. Some of the common symptoms are irregular periods, abdominal weight gain, hair loss and infertility.

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome)

In this condition, the ovaries produce higher levels of androgen that interferes with the development and release of the eggs which build up into cysts. But this illness is an endocrinal problem.

However, the hormonal imbalance is way more in PCOS than that in PCOD. It also forms more cysts as compared to PCOD and the cysts build up in the ovaries get enlarged and disrupt the period cycle. The symptoms include irregularities in the menstrual cycle, obesity, hair loss and inability to conceive.

Moreover, there is no cure for PCOD or PCOS but both the diseases can be managed with specific medication and lifestyle changes. While PCOD can be treated with the help of the proper diet and exercise, PCOS is usually treated by involving correction in several factors causing the syndrome.

The treatment can help with the symptom of obesity, infertility and hair loss by following the medication properly and changing the day-to-day lifestyle.