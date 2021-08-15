Pawandeep Rajan is the Winner, Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh Prize Money and a Car

After a marathon run of 12 hours, Pawandeep Rajan has been declared the winner of Indian Idol 12 on Sunday. Arunita Kanjilal came in at the second position while Sayali Kamble was the second runner up. Aditya Narayan said that Shanmukhapriya was the first of the six to get eliminated, followed by Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish.

After the result was declared, Pawandeep was given Rs 25 lakh prize money and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. Earlier, it was announced that a road will be named after him in his hometown. Pawandeep was the favourite contestant going in and he gave a tremendous solo performance towards the end of the episode as he sang contemporary Hindi songs Qaafirana and Hawayein including others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here