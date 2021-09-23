Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal’s Song Leaked; Urfi Javed Spotted in Yet Another Risque Outfit

Indian Idol 12 contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan have been on a busy schedule ever since the reality show concluded. Now, the duo is all set to release a romantic duet, which has been composed by Pawandeep and Ashish Kulkarni. However, ahead of the release, a fan leaked a small chunk of the song which was being recorded at a studio in Mumbai.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has managed to raise eyebrows yet again with her latest outfit. The actress and social media influencer was spotted in Andheri today, sporting a shimmery short skirt and a backless top. Her backless top had a head cover resembling a dupatta, which Urfi used to make a fashion statement once again. She wore brown heels and carried a brown handbag with the outfit.

South superstars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are making headlines for their divorce rumours. While none of the actors has confirmed anything, sources reveal that things are not smooth between the two and they might get a divorce. Chaitanya will also be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Laal Singh Chadha. Amid this, Aamir extended his support to the actor.

Actor and show host Arjun Bijlani has been crowned the winner of this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Arjun along with Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Divyanka Tripathi was the finalist on the stunt based reality show and after the recent shoot in Mumbai, he has been declared the winner.

Actress Avika Gor, best known for her role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu, is turning up the heat on social media as she poses in swimsuits during her Maldives vacation with boyfriend Milind Chandwani of Roadies 17 fame. Avika and Milind flew off to the island nation for a small stay and the images from their getaway are giving us major vacay goals.

