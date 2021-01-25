Patriotic Songs to Celebrate the Pride and Honour of the Country

On January 26, 1950, India became a republic nation, a country where the supreme power lies with the citizens and they choose a representative. It is celebrated as a day of pride and honour for the country and its citizens. The people of India are filled with nothing less than pride and patriotism on this day as it reminds them of their love for the motherland. To feel this love closely, we have prepared a list of patriotic songs that you may want to tune to on the occasion of Republic Day 2021.

1. Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Sung by none other than the ever versatile Lata Mangeshkar, this song triggers emotion and tends to overwhelm you. Despite being a very old song, it always tops the patriotic songs’ playlist, year after year.

2. Bharat Humko Jaan se Pyara Hai

This beautiful composition by Oscar winner AR Rahman, sung by artist Hariharan, is soothing and full of love for the country. Instantly bringing out your patriotic side, the song is a must-hear on Republic Day. It is loved so much that several artists have shared their versions of the same song.

3. Maa Tujhe Salam

Another composition by AR Rahman, this title is fierce and brings a lot of energy to the listener. The song is fondly sung in tune at stadiums with huge gatherings.

4. Ae Watan

From the movie Raazi, this song is soft and brings out the love for our country, wishing for the nation’s well-being. Contrastingly, in the movie, the Indian spy teaches it to the children of another country, but means it for her own country India. The lyrics are penned by Gulzar.

5. Teri Mitti

Popular song from the film Kesari, Teri Mitti is immensely emotional, and seems to be a verdict of a soldier who is ready to die for the nation. This song also brings respect for the defence forces that are always ready to serve the country with their life.

Happy Republic Day to you!