Patralekhaa’s Wedding Veil Has an Important Message for Rajkummar Rao Written in Bengali

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao took to social media to share his first photos as a married man with his long time actor-girlfriend Patralekhaa. The bride and groom looked straight out of a fairy tale in their elegant wedding attires and their pictures have gone viral on social media. However, there was a very special thing about the CityLight actress’ wedding dupatta that caught our eyes. Patralekhaa wore an elegant bright red lehenga for the wedding and wrapped herself in gorgeous jewellery. Rajkummar, on the other hand, wore a beige sherwani.

On her veil was a special message written for her husband and partner of 11 years. The sentence read in Bengali, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam”, which loosely translates to, “I pledge all my love to you”

For the uninitiated, Patralekhaa was born in a Bengali family.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the Stree actor wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond ❤️”

Patralekhaa’s bridal attire has been designed by the ace Bengali designer Sabyasachi, who has previously created wedding outfits for several actors including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Deepika Padukone. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa worked together in Hansal Mehta’s Hindi film CityLights which came out in 2014. The couple has dated for seven years before tying the knot.

