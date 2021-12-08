Patients Suffering From These Diseases Must Avoid Beetroot At All Costs

Beetroot is a rich source of nutrients and is extremely beneficial to our health. Many people include beetroot in their diet in the form of salad. It is rich in nutrients like potassium, iron, magnesium, vitamin B6 and it eliminates the problem of blood anaemia, but The Health Site reports claim that it can also cause side effects. Some people who suffer from particular diseases must not include beetroot in their diet.

Low blood pressure patient

Eating beetroot can be harmful to patients suffering from low blood pressure, consuming beetroot lowers the blood pressure even more. Therefore, people faced with the problem of low blood pressure should exclude beetroot from their diet.

Stone related patients

People suffering from stone problems should not include beetroot in their diet. The ones suffering from problems with the gallbladder or kidney stones should avoid eating beetroot. The amount of oxalate in beetroot is quite high which increases the problem of stones in the kidney.

Allergic problems

If a person is suffering from any kind of allergy or skin rash problem, he should avoid including beetroot in the diet. This can highly increase your problem of allergies and skin rashes.

Diabetic Patients

Diabetic patients should also avoid eating beetroot as it can increase your problem even more. Beetroot has a high glycaemic index which increases blood sugar levels in your body. You must consult a doctor before including it in your diet.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm them. Before following these, contact the relevant specialists.)

