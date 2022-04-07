Pat Cummins hits joint-fastest IPL fifty off just 14 balls, equals KL Rahul’s record | Cricket News

Pat Cummins finishes things off in style!Also brings up the joint fastest half-century in #TATAIPL off 14 deliver… https://t.co/cdIeNOwnom — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649266904000

MUMBAI: Pat Cummins was an unlikely star with the bat as he smashed a joint fastest 14-ball IPL fifty to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.The Australian Test skipper joined Venkatesh Iyer with Kolkata on 101-5 while chasing 162 and tore into the Mumbai attack with his 56 off 15 balls as the two-time champions reached their target with four overs and five wickets to spare.

Iyer, a left-hand batsman, had the best seat in the house as Cummins hit six sixes including the winning hit over the fence in a 35-run Daniel Sams over.

Cummins’ effort equalled KL Rahul‘s 50 off 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab — now Punjab Kings — in 2018 as Mumbai slipped to their third loss in as many matches.

