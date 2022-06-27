Parmeet Sethi Feels Archana Puran Singh Should Get Royalty for Every Joke Cracked On Her in The Kapil Sharma Show

Archana Puran Singh is undoubtedly the life of The Kapil Sharma Show. While she is not directly participating, but she adds the much needed ‘tadka’ to the show. Many a times, jokes are even cracked at her expense and the actress is gracious enough to take it sportingly every time. However, her husband Parmeet Sethi feels that she should be getting ‘royalty’ for every joked cracked on her.

Talking to ETimes, Archana Singh revealed what her husband Parmeet, and sons Aryamann and Ayushmaan thinks about The Kapil Sharma Show. She revealed, “They (her sons) are young modern kids, who watch Hollywood films and stand-up which has roasting and there’s no limit. They have seen their mother being a victim of insult comedy and being roasted since they were five-six years old. Comedy Circus ke time se…. They think it is very normal and Parmeet on the other hand says they crack so many jokes on me but they don’t pay royalty to me. I deserve royalty on every punch that I clean vessels at home and do all your work.”

But it is her mother-in-law who is most amused about the jokes cracked on the actress. She added, “She teases me. She says, ‘Aaj Kapil tujhe bol raha tha mooche ugg aayi hain, after 12:30 tere mooche ugg jaati hain,’ she enjoys and laughs also. Then sometimes she says, ‘Aaj toh Kapil bol raha tha Tere dole (biceps) is like Sunny Deol’.”

The Kapil Sharma Show has now come to a halt, as the team is on a tour to US and Canada. They had their performance in Vancouver first. The show has now been replaced by India’s Laughter Champion, where Archana is a judge along with Shekhar Suman.

