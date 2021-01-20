Paris Fashion Week: Highlights from the menswear Autumn/Winter 2021 shows

Written by Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN

Paris Fashion Week opens its schedule of menswear shows today hot off the heels of neighboring fashion city Milan, which just brought its own fashion week to a close.

The five-day event featuring new collections by dozens of designers including JW Anderson, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Thom Browne will be entirely virtual, with no physical guests invited to any of the shows or presentations due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

After almost a year of upheaval due to the global heath crisis, fashion houses have become well accustomed to showcasing their latest designs digitally via pre-filmed videos, livestreamed virtual shows and other innovative solutions.

During the women’s ready-to-wear shows last year, Thom Browne presented his latest designs 239,000 miles away from Earth — on the Moon. His show took the form of a tongue-in-cheek digital video which transported viewers to the “Lunar Games” in 2132. And Balmain staged a digital front row, bringing celebrities and VIP guests to his Paris runway show virtually, despite travel restrictions.

Stay tuned this season as we bring you livestreamed shows and our highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

Day 1

The first day of shows will begin with digital presentations from Berluti (according to WWD , the brand plans to tease a collection that will officially premier in March in Shanghai), Chinese brand Sankuanz, and Taak, a boutique label established by Takuya Morikawa in 2012 after eight years of working with Issey Miyake.

Day 2

Day two will see London-based label JW Anderson unveil a digital collection following a live show from Angus Chiang. Kidsuper will bring the day to a close.