News » Movies » Parineeti Chopra Stuns in Red Bikini in Pic From Maldives; Priyanka Chopra Comments
Parineeti Chopra
Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently vacationing in Maldives shared a bikini picture of herself from the island nation.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated:September 24, 2021, 21:04 IST
Parineeti Chopra is currently holidaying with her family in the Maldives. The actress, who jetted off to the island nation earlier this week, has been sharing glimpses from her stay. The actress recently grabbed headlines when she shared a stunning bikini picture from the island nation. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen wearing a red swimwear and relaxing on the docks. The picture also showed the glimpse of the beautiful beach.
The Girl on the Train actress captioned the picture “sunburnt,” with a chili emoji. Parineeti’s style of slicking the selfie also got cousin Priyanka Chopra’s attention. She took to the comment section and wrote, “Aha! Inspired maybe??!” Priyanka alluded to the fact that she also shared a similar selfie some time back.
Parineeti also shared a video featuring herself and brother Shivang Chopra. The two are singing the soulful title track of the film Kalank. We must say that the brother-sister duo simply nailed it. ” We’ve been singing together since we were 8 .. went to music school together .. now we can predict each other’s moves while singing,” she wrote in the caption. Well, it is not just the song that has our attention. Quickly take a look at their twinning game. Actress Nimrat Kaur found the video “adorable.” Badminton star Saina Nehwal also praised the duo with a bunch of clap emojis. Parineeti played the titular role in Saina’s biopic.
Singing is a passion for Parineeti. The song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from the film Meri Pyaari Bindu was her first single to be featured in her movie. Ayushmann Khurrana was also part of the movie.
The actress, earlier, uploaded another video of herself and her brother performing Mohammad Rafi’s classic “Teri Aankhon Ke Siva.”
Meanwhile, Parineeti will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Fighter. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in lead roles.
