Paresh Rawal Slams ‘Double-meaning’ Comedies, Says Coolie No 1 is Family Entertainer

Veteran film actor Paresh Rawal, who will be next seen in Coolie No 1 talked about the film being a family entertainer. In a recent interview, he slammed ‘vulgar’ and ‘double-meaning’ comedies.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “These days, you can’t tell when a nude scene might show up in a movie, or if there’s going to be bad language. This is the first family entertainer that audiences can enjoy without worrying about all this. No one will have to leave the room out of embarrassment.”

He further added, “Ideally one should not sacrifice one’s character for the sake of laughter. I believe in making things effortless. I simply hate vulgar and double-meaning type of comedy, and fortunately I’ve been able to stay away from those films.”

Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Apart from Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever among others, also play pivotal roles. It is directed by veteran director David Dhawan and it is his 45th film.

The official synopsis released by Amazon Prime Video reads: After being insulted by a rich businessman named Rozario, pandit Jai Kishen teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju – a Coolie posing as a millionaire. Soon Raju’s real identity is exposed but he cooks up a story of having a filthy rich twin. One lie leads to another and things start to go out of hand.

Coolie No.1 is a remake of the iconic movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor that was released in 1995. It’s produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani & Deepshikha Deshmukh. Bringing festive cheer this Christmas, Coolie No. 1 will premiere exclusively on December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.