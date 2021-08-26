Paralympics explained: Who competes against whom? How classification works | Tokyo Paralympics News

The Tokyo Paralympics are currently on. India has sent its largest ever contingent of para-athletes for the Games this time. As many as 54 Indian athletes are competing currently across 9 different sporting disciplines.But have you ever wondered how the athletes with similar physical impairments are clubbed together, so that they can compete in a certain sport, without anyone in the field having a physical advantage over others? Have you wondered what the numbers are next to the para-athletes’ names?In the current India squad in Tokyo, TT player Sonalben Patel’s name has the figure C-3 next to it. While another TT player, Bhavina Patel has C-4 next to her name. These are the athletes’ classification groups.

Sonalben Patel – Twitter Photo

Here’s a quick explainer on Paralympic classification, as per information put out by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on its website:

It’s crucial that the way the athletes are clubbed together removes any chance of the least impaired athlete winning. The field has to be decided such that the physical disabilities or the impairment caused because of the disability is the same across all competing athletes.

That is what makes ‘classification’ so important. It’s the overall process of determining which athlete is eligible to compete and which group he or she needs to compete in. The same sport has/can have different groups, depending on physical impairment of the athletes.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) clearly states on its website, why classification of athletes is very important to the entire Paralympic movement.

The IPC website says – “Classification is the cornerstone of the Paralympic Movement, it determines which athletes are eligible to compete in a sport and how athletes are grouped together for competition. In Para sports, athletes are grouped by the degree of activity limitation resulting from the impairment. This, to a certain extent, is similar to grouping athletes by age, gender or weight.

Different sports require athletes to perform different activities, such as: sprinting, propelling a wheelchair, rowing and shooting. As sports require different activities, the impact of the impairment on each sport also differs. Therefore, for classification to minimise the impact of impairment on sport performance, classification must be sport specific.

Classification aims to minimise the impact of the impairment on athletes’ performance so that the sporting excellence determines which athlete or team is ultimately victorious. Ensuring that athletes are classified prior to competing is crucial to safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the competition.

It is important to underline that the competitive structure provided by classification systems is not only key for elite sport but also necessary for promoting grassroots participation in Para sports for people with an impairment. ”

So what are the different kinds of impairments that the IPC takes into account, as far as allowing athletes to be a part of the Paralympic movement is concerned?

As per the IPC website, athletes with the following physical impairments can be part of the Paralympic movement:

The IPC website lists 10 different physical impairment types –

– Impaired Muscle Power (Athletes with Impaired Muscle Power have a Health Condition that either reduces or eliminates their ability to voluntarily contract their muscles in order to move or to generate force)

– Impaired Passive Range of Movement (Athletes with Impaired Passive Range of Movement have a restriction or a lack of passive movement in one or more joints)

– Limb Deficiency (Athletes with Limb Deficiency have total or partial absence of bones or joints as a consequence of trauma (for example traumatic amputation), illness (for example amputation due to bone cancer) or congenital limb deficiency (for example dysmelia)

– Leg Length Difference (Athletes with Leg Length Difference have a difference in the length of their legs as a result of a disturbance of limb growth, or as a result of trauma)

– Short Stature (Athletes with Short Stature have a reduced length in the bones of the upper limbs, lower limbs and/or trunk)

India’s para-athletics contingent during its departure for Tokyo from Delhi (Photo: SAI Twitter)

– Hypertonia (Athletes with Hypertonia have an increase in muscle tension and a reduced ability of a muscle to stretch caused by damage to the central nervous system)

– Ataxia (Athletes with Ataxia have uncoordinated movements caused by damage to the central nervous system )

– Athetosis (Athletes with Athetosis have continual slow involuntary movements)

– Vision Impairment ( Athletes with Vision Impairment have reduced, or no vision caused by damage to the eye structure, optical nerves or optical pathways, or visual cortex of the brain)

– Intellectual Impairment (Athletes with an Intellectual Impairment have a restriction in intellectual functioning and adaptive behaviour which affects conceptual, social and practical adaptive skills required for everyday life. This Impairment must be present before the age of 18).

If an athlete’s physical impairment is part of the above the 10 eligibility criteria parameters, he or she can be a part of the Paralympic movement.

The next step is determining which group (class) the athlete needs to be in, so that he or she competes only with other athletes who have either the exact same physical impairment or impairment that causes “similar activity limitation”. This grouping is what the numbers next to the names of the athletes signify.

PCI president Deepa Malik watching the TT action at the Tokyo Paralympics – Photo courtesy PCI Twitter

According to the IPC website – “A Sport Class groups athletes with a similar activity limitation together for competition, so that they can compete equitably. This again means that Sport Classes are different by sport. It also means that a Sport Class does not necessarily comprise athletes with the same Eligible Impairment. If different impairments cause similar activity limitations, athletes with these impairments are allowed to compete together. This is why, for example, in athletics wheelchair racing events, you will see athletes with paraplegia and leg amputations racing together.”

Different athletes are classified into different classes, depending on their physical impairment.

For example, two time Paralympic gold medallist, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia’s physical impairment is ‘limb deficiency’ and his classification class in the Rio Games (2016), where he won gold was – F46. In the Athens Paralympics (2004), where he also won gold, his classification class was F44/46 Jhajharia has the use of both his legs.

Meanwhile, Deepa Malik, who won a silver at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games in 2016 in shot put has a spinal cord injury and is in a wheelchair. She has also competed in Javelin throw and discus throw. She has also won 4 Asian Para Games medals, including two bronze medals in the last edition in 2018, in Jakarta, in discus throw and javelin throw. In the discus throw, her classification class was F51-52-53, while in the javelin throw it was F53-54.

The Paralympic movement has become stronger over the years and the Paralympic Games have begun to be watched and followed by fans across the world. The Paraympics are a stage that brings together not just very skilled athletes, but also very brave ones – many of whom have gone through unimaginable physical trauma in their lives, but whose spirits and determination to compete and win are intact.

The first edition of the Summer Paralympic Games was held in 1960, in Rome, Italy. That edition saw 23 countries participating. The last edition of these Games was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016, in which as many as 159 countries participated. The Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games has athletes from 163 countries, with over 4500 athletes competing.