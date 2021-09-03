Paralympics 2021 Schedule: Full India schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 | Tokyo Paralympics News

NEW DELHI: Day 11 of the Tokyo Paralympics began for India with a silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T64 event, as debutant Praveen Kumar cleared a height of 2.07m for a new Asian Record and a second-place finish. Shooter Avani Lekhara then continued her medal run, adding a 50m 3P SH1 bronze to the gold she had won earlier. Harvinder Singh then won a historic bronze, India’s first medal in archery. India’s medals tally stands at 13 now (2 Gold, 6 Silver, 5 Bronze).
Earlier Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar brought more glory for India as they won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s high jump T63 event. Earlier, Indian shooter Singhraj Adana claimed the bronze medal in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event.
Wrestler-turned-javelin thrower Sumit Antil scripted history by winning gold with a world record effort of 68.55m in F64 event on Monday. shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. The 19-year-old finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.
Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men’s F56 event. The 24-year-old, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi’s Kirorimal College, sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver.
Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal. Sundar Singh Gurjar also chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men’s javelin throw F46 final.
Take a look at India’s schedule and results at the Tokyo Paralympics:
August 25
Table Tennis
Individual C3 – Sonalben Madhubhai Patel loses 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China
Individual C4 – Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel loses 3-11, 9-11, 2-11 against Zhou Ying of China
August 26
Table Tennis
Group A: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel beats Megan Shackleton of Great Britain 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11, advances to round of 16
Group D: Sonalben Madhubhai Patel loses 12-10, 5-11, 3-11, 9-11 against MG Lee of Korea
August 27
Archery
Men’s Recurve Individual Open – Harvinder Singh finishes 21st, Vivek Chikara finishes 10th
Men’s Compound Individual Open – Rakesh Kumar finishes 3rd, Shyam Sundar Swami finishes 21st
Women’s Compound Individual Open – Jyoti Balyan finishes 15th
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles Class 4 – Round of 16 – Bhavinaben Patel beats Brazil’s Joyce de Oliveria 3-0 to enter quarterfinals
Women’s Singles Class 4 – Quarterfinals – Bhavinaben Patel beats Peric Rankovic of Serbia 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 to enter semifinals
Powerlifting
Men’s 65kg – Jaideep Deswal fails to register a mark, finishing with three foul throws
Women’s 50kg – Sakina Khatun finishes 5th
Athletics
Men’s Shot Put – F55 – Final – Tek Chand finishes 8th with a best throw of 9.04m
August 28
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles – Class 4 Semifinal 2 (Bhavina Patel beats Miao Zhang of China 3-2 to enter final)
Archery
Men’s Individual Compound – Open 1/16 Elimination (Shyam Sundar Swami loses 139-142 to USA’s Matt Stutzman)
Men’s Individual Compound – Open 1/16 Elimination (Rakesh Kumar beats Hong Kong’s Ka Chuen Ngai 144-131)
Athletics
Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Final – (Ranjeet Bhati fails to register a mark – No Mark)
August 29
Archery
Women’s Individual Compound Open – 1/16 Elimination – Jyoti Balyan – Jyoti loses 137-141
Mixed Team Compound Open – 1/8 Elimination – Jyoti Balyan & Rakesh Kumar – Jyoti & Rakesh win 147-141 to progress to quarterfinals against Turkey
Mixed Team Compound Open – Quarterfinal – Jyoti Balyan & Rakesh Kumar – Jyoti & Rakesh lose 151-153 against Turkey
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles – Class 4 Final – Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying of China – Bhavina loses in straight games (0-3) to settle for a silver medal
Athletics
Men’s Discus Throw F52 – Vinod Kumar loses his F52 category bronze medal after being found ineligible in disability classification assessment by the competition panel.
Men’s High Jump T47 – Nishad Kumar wins silver with his best jump of 2.06m while Ram Pal Chahar finishes 5th with his best effort of 1.94m
August 30
Shooting
Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 – Avani Lekhara wins GOLD
Men’s R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 – Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar finishes 4th
Athletics
Men’s Discus Throw F56 – Yogesh Kathuniya wins SILVER
Men’s Javelin Throw F46 – Devendra Jhajharia wins SILVER, Sundar Singh Gurjar bags BRONZE. Ajeet Singh finishes 8th
Men’s Javelin Throw F64 – Sumit Antil wins gold with a world record effort of 68.55m while Sandeep Choudhary finishes fourth with a season best throw of 62.20m
August 31
Archery
Men’s Individual Compound Open – Rakesh Kumar loses in quarters
Table Tennis
Women’s Doubles – Classes 4-5 Quarterfinal – Bhavina Patel & Sonal Patel lose 0-3 to China
Shooting
Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 – Singhraj wins BRONZE
Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 – Rubina Francis finishes 7th
Athletics
Men’s High Jump T63 – Mariyappan Thangavelu wins silver and Sharad Kumar takes bronze while Varun Singh Bhati finishes 7th
Women’s 100m T13 – Simran finishes 5th in Heat 2
Women’s Shot Put F34 – Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav finishes 7th
September 1
Shooting
R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 – Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara fail to qualify for final
Swimming
Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB7 – Suyash Jadhav disqualified
Badminton
Men’s Singles SL3 – Pramod Bhagat beats compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9
Women’s Singles SU5 – Palak Kohli loses 4-21, 7-21
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 – Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli lose 9-21, 21-15, 19-21
Athletics
Men’s Club Throw F51 – Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir Nain finish 5th and 8th respectively
September 2
Badminton
Men’s Singles SL4 – Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon – Suhas wins 21-9, 21-3 and Tarun wins 21-7, 21-13
Men’s Singles SL3 – Pramod Bhagat – Pramod Bhagat beats Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine 21-12, 21-9
Men’s Singles SS6 – Krishna Nagar – Krishna Nagar beats Malaysia’s Didin Taresoh 22-20, 21-10
Women’s Singles SL4 – Parul Parmar – Loses both group matches
Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 – Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli – The Parul-Palak duo loses 7-21, 5-21
Women’s Singles SU5 – Palak Kohli – Palak Kohli beats Zehra Baglar 21-12, 21-18
Para Canoeing
Women’s VL2 – Prachi Yadav – Prachi qualifies for semifinals
Taekwondo
Women’s K44 -49kg – Aruna Tanwar – Aruna won the Round of 16 match but lost in the quarterfinals, withdraws from repechage due to suspected fracture
Shooting
Mixed P3 – 25 m pistol SH1 – Akash & Rahul Jakhar – Rahul Jakhar finishes fifth in final
Athletics
Men’s Shot Put F35 – Arvind Malik – Arvind finishes 7th with a best throw of 13.48m
September 3
BADMINTON
Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage – Group B (Palak Kohli & Parul Parmar) – Palak-Parul duo loses
SHOOTING
R7 Men’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification (Deepak) – Finishes 18th, fails to enter final
R8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification (Avani Lekhara) – Finishes 2nd, enters final, scheduled for 1000 IST today
SWIMMING
Men’s 50m Butterfly – S7 – Heat 1 (Suyash Jadhav) – Finished 5th with a timing of 32.36 seconds
Men’s 50m Butterfly – S7 – Heat 2 (Niranjan Mukundan) – Finished 6th with a timing of 33.82 seconds
CANOE SPRINT
Women’s VL2 200m Semifinal 2 (Prachi Yadav) – Progressed to the final
ARCHERY
Men’s Individual Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination Round (Harvinder Singh) – Wins 6-5 against Italy’s Stefano Travisani. Harvinder’s Round-of-16 match will be at 1415 IST today.
BADMINTON
Men’s Singles SL4 – Group A (Suhas L Yathiraj) – Suhas wins to move into the semis
Men’s Singles SL4 – Group B (Tarun Dhillon) – Tarun wins to move into the semis
Men’s Singles SL3 – Group A (Manoj Sarkar) – Manoj wins to move into the semis
ATHLETICS
Men’s High Jump – T64 – Final (Praveen Kumar) – Wins silver medal with a new Asian Record of 2.07 m
CANOE SPRINT
Women’s VL2 200m – Final (Prachi Yadav – Subject to Qualification) – Finishes 8th
BADMINTON
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B – Match – 2 (Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli) – Pramod & Palak progress to the semis with a win over their Thai opponents.
ARCHERY
Men’s Individual. Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination Round (Vivek Chikara) – Wins 6-2 against Sri Lanka’s Sampath Bandara to progress to Round of 16, which will be played at 1500 IST today.
SHOOTING
R8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final (Avani Lekhara – Subject to Qualification) – Avani wins a bronze medal to add to the gold she had won earlier
BADMINTON
Men’s Singles SH6 – Group B – Match 2 (Krishna Nagar) – Krishna wins to progress to the semis
ARCHERY
Men’s Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination Round (Harvinder Singh) – Wins via shootoff to progress to the quarterfinals
ATHLETICS
Women’s Club Throw – F51 – Final (Kashish Lakra & Ekta Bhyan): Kashish Lakra (12.66m) finishes 6th and Ekta Bhyan (8.38m) 8th
Men’s Shot Put – F57 – Final (Soman Rana): Soman Rana finishes creditable 4th with a best distance of 13.81m
ARCHERY
Men’s Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match: Harvinder Singh beats Korea’s Kim Min Su in shoot-off to win bronze medal
BADMINTON
Women’s Singles SU5 – Quarterfinal (Palak Kohli): Palak Kohli loses 11-21, 15-21 against Japan’s Kaede Kameyama
September 4
SHOOTING
P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification (Singhraj, Akash & Manish Narwal)
BADMINTON
Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal (Pramod Bhagat)
Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal (Manoj Sarkar)
Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal (Tarun Dhillon)
Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal (Suhas L Yathiraj)
SHOOTING
P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 – Final (Singhraj, Manish Narwal & Akash – Subject to Qualification)
BADMINTON
Men’s Singles SH6 – Semifinal (Krishna Nagar)
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinal (Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli)
Men’s Singles SL3 Bronze Medal Match (Pramod Bhagat & Manoj Sarkar – Subject to Qualification)
Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match (Pramod Bhagat & Manoj Sarkar – Subject to Qualification)
ATHLETICS
Men’s Javelin Throw – F41 – Final (Navdeep)
September 5
Earlier Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar brought more glory for India as they won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s high jump T63 event. Earlier, Indian shooter Singhraj Adana claimed the bronze medal in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event.
Wrestler-turned-javelin thrower Sumit Antil scripted history by winning gold with a world record effort of 68.55m in F64 event on Monday. shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. The 19-year-old finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.
Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men’s F56 event. The 24-year-old, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi’s Kirorimal College, sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver.
Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal. Sundar Singh Gurjar also chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men’s javelin throw F46 final.
Take a look at India’s schedule and results at the Tokyo Paralympics:
August 25
Table Tennis
Individual C3 – Sonalben Madhubhai Patel loses 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China
Individual C4 – Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel loses 3-11, 9-11, 2-11 against Zhou Ying of China
August 26
Table Tennis
Group A: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel beats Megan Shackleton of Great Britain 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11, advances to round of 16
Group D: Sonalben Madhubhai Patel loses 12-10, 5-11, 3-11, 9-11 against MG Lee of Korea
August 27
Archery
Men’s Recurve Individual Open – Harvinder Singh finishes 21st, Vivek Chikara finishes 10th
Men’s Compound Individual Open – Rakesh Kumar finishes 3rd, Shyam Sundar Swami finishes 21st
Women’s Compound Individual Open – Jyoti Balyan finishes 15th
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles Class 4 – Round of 16 – Bhavinaben Patel beats Brazil’s Joyce de Oliveria 3-0 to enter quarterfinals
Women’s Singles Class 4 – Quarterfinals – Bhavinaben Patel beats Peric Rankovic of Serbia 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 to enter semifinals
Powerlifting
Men’s 65kg – Jaideep Deswal fails to register a mark, finishing with three foul throws
Women’s 50kg – Sakina Khatun finishes 5th
Athletics
Men’s Shot Put – F55 – Final – Tek Chand finishes 8th with a best throw of 9.04m
August 28
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles – Class 4 Semifinal 2 (Bhavina Patel beats Miao Zhang of China 3-2 to enter final)
Archery
Men’s Individual Compound – Open 1/16 Elimination (Shyam Sundar Swami loses 139-142 to USA’s Matt Stutzman)
Men’s Individual Compound – Open 1/16 Elimination (Rakesh Kumar beats Hong Kong’s Ka Chuen Ngai 144-131)
Athletics
Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Final – (Ranjeet Bhati fails to register a mark – No Mark)
August 29
Archery
Women’s Individual Compound Open – 1/16 Elimination – Jyoti Balyan – Jyoti loses 137-141
Mixed Team Compound Open – 1/8 Elimination – Jyoti Balyan & Rakesh Kumar – Jyoti & Rakesh win 147-141 to progress to quarterfinals against Turkey
Mixed Team Compound Open – Quarterfinal – Jyoti Balyan & Rakesh Kumar – Jyoti & Rakesh lose 151-153 against Turkey
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles – Class 4 Final – Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying of China – Bhavina loses in straight games (0-3) to settle for a silver medal
Athletics
Men’s Discus Throw F52 – Vinod Kumar loses his F52 category bronze medal after being found ineligible in disability classification assessment by the competition panel.
Men’s High Jump T47 – Nishad Kumar wins silver with his best jump of 2.06m while Ram Pal Chahar finishes 5th with his best effort of 1.94m
August 30
Shooting
Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 – Avani Lekhara wins GOLD
Men’s R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 – Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar finishes 4th
Athletics
Men’s Discus Throw F56 – Yogesh Kathuniya wins SILVER
Men’s Javelin Throw F46 – Devendra Jhajharia wins SILVER, Sundar Singh Gurjar bags BRONZE. Ajeet Singh finishes 8th
Men’s Javelin Throw F64 – Sumit Antil wins gold with a world record effort of 68.55m while Sandeep Choudhary finishes fourth with a season best throw of 62.20m
August 31
Archery
Men’s Individual Compound Open – Rakesh Kumar loses in quarters
Table Tennis
Women’s Doubles – Classes 4-5 Quarterfinal – Bhavina Patel & Sonal Patel lose 0-3 to China
Shooting
Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 – Singhraj wins BRONZE
Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 – Rubina Francis finishes 7th
Athletics
Men’s High Jump T63 – Mariyappan Thangavelu wins silver and Sharad Kumar takes bronze while Varun Singh Bhati finishes 7th
Women’s 100m T13 – Simran finishes 5th in Heat 2
Women’s Shot Put F34 – Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav finishes 7th
September 1
Shooting
R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 – Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara fail to qualify for final
Swimming
Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB7 – Suyash Jadhav disqualified
Badminton
Men’s Singles SL3 – Pramod Bhagat beats compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9
Women’s Singles SU5 – Palak Kohli loses 4-21, 7-21
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 – Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli lose 9-21, 21-15, 19-21
Athletics
Men’s Club Throw F51 – Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir Nain finish 5th and 8th respectively
September 2
Badminton
Men’s Singles SL4 – Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon – Suhas wins 21-9, 21-3 and Tarun wins 21-7, 21-13
Men’s Singles SL3 – Pramod Bhagat – Pramod Bhagat beats Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine 21-12, 21-9
Men’s Singles SS6 – Krishna Nagar – Krishna Nagar beats Malaysia’s Didin Taresoh 22-20, 21-10
Women’s Singles SL4 – Parul Parmar – Loses both group matches
Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 – Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli – The Parul-Palak duo loses 7-21, 5-21
Women’s Singles SU5 – Palak Kohli – Palak Kohli beats Zehra Baglar 21-12, 21-18
Para Canoeing
Women’s VL2 – Prachi Yadav – Prachi qualifies for semifinals
Taekwondo
Women’s K44 -49kg – Aruna Tanwar – Aruna won the Round of 16 match but lost in the quarterfinals, withdraws from repechage due to suspected fracture
Shooting
Mixed P3 – 25 m pistol SH1 – Akash & Rahul Jakhar – Rahul Jakhar finishes fifth in final
Athletics
Men’s Shot Put F35 – Arvind Malik – Arvind finishes 7th with a best throw of 13.48m
September 3
BADMINTON
Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage – Group B (Palak Kohli & Parul Parmar) – Palak-Parul duo loses
SHOOTING
R7 Men’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification (Deepak) – Finishes 18th, fails to enter final
R8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification (Avani Lekhara) – Finishes 2nd, enters final, scheduled for 1000 IST today
SWIMMING
Men’s 50m Butterfly – S7 – Heat 1 (Suyash Jadhav) – Finished 5th with a timing of 32.36 seconds
Men’s 50m Butterfly – S7 – Heat 2 (Niranjan Mukundan) – Finished 6th with a timing of 33.82 seconds
CANOE SPRINT
Women’s VL2 200m Semifinal 2 (Prachi Yadav) – Progressed to the final
ARCHERY
Men’s Individual Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination Round (Harvinder Singh) – Wins 6-5 against Italy’s Stefano Travisani. Harvinder’s Round-of-16 match will be at 1415 IST today.
BADMINTON
Men’s Singles SL4 – Group A (Suhas L Yathiraj) – Suhas wins to move into the semis
Men’s Singles SL4 – Group B (Tarun Dhillon) – Tarun wins to move into the semis
Men’s Singles SL3 – Group A (Manoj Sarkar) – Manoj wins to move into the semis
ATHLETICS
Men’s High Jump – T64 – Final (Praveen Kumar) – Wins silver medal with a new Asian Record of 2.07 m
CANOE SPRINT
Women’s VL2 200m – Final (Prachi Yadav – Subject to Qualification) – Finishes 8th
BADMINTON
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B – Match – 2 (Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli) – Pramod & Palak progress to the semis with a win over their Thai opponents.
ARCHERY
Men’s Individual. Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination Round (Vivek Chikara) – Wins 6-2 against Sri Lanka’s Sampath Bandara to progress to Round of 16, which will be played at 1500 IST today.
SHOOTING
R8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final (Avani Lekhara – Subject to Qualification) – Avani wins a bronze medal to add to the gold she had won earlier
BADMINTON
Men’s Singles SH6 – Group B – Match 2 (Krishna Nagar) – Krishna wins to progress to the semis
ARCHERY
Men’s Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination Round (Harvinder Singh) – Wins via shootoff to progress to the quarterfinals
ATHLETICS
Women’s Club Throw – F51 – Final (Kashish Lakra & Ekta Bhyan): Kashish Lakra (12.66m) finishes 6th and Ekta Bhyan (8.38m) 8th
Men’s Shot Put – F57 – Final (Soman Rana): Soman Rana finishes creditable 4th with a best distance of 13.81m
ARCHERY
Men’s Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match: Harvinder Singh beats Korea’s Kim Min Su in shoot-off to win bronze medal
BADMINTON
Women’s Singles SU5 – Quarterfinal (Palak Kohli): Palak Kohli loses 11-21, 15-21 against Japan’s Kaede Kameyama
September 4
SHOOTING
P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification (Singhraj, Akash & Manish Narwal)
BADMINTON
Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal (Pramod Bhagat)
Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal (Manoj Sarkar)
Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal (Tarun Dhillon)
Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal (Suhas L Yathiraj)
SHOOTING
P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 – Final (Singhraj, Manish Narwal & Akash – Subject to Qualification)
BADMINTON
Men’s Singles SH6 – Semifinal (Krishna Nagar)
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinal (Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli)
Men’s Singles SL3 Bronze Medal Match (Pramod Bhagat & Manoj Sarkar – Subject to Qualification)
Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match (Pramod Bhagat & Manoj Sarkar – Subject to Qualification)
ATHLETICS
Men’s Javelin Throw – F41 – Final (Navdeep)
September 5
Shooting
Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 – Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu