Paralympics 2021 Schedule: Full India schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 | Tokyo Paralympics News

Take a look at India’s schedule and results at the Tokyo Paralympics:

August 25

Table Tennis

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel loses 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel loses 3-11, 9-11, 2-11 against Zhou Ying of China

August 26

Table Tennis

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel beats Megan Shackleton of Great Britain 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11,

advances to round of 16

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel loses 12-10, 5-11, 3-11, 9-11 against MG Lee of Korea

August 27

Archery

Harvinder Singh finishes 21st, Vivek Chikara finishes 10th

Rakesh Kumar finishes 3rd, Shyam Sundar Swami finishes 21st

Jyoti Balyan finishes 15th

Table Tennis

Bhavinaben Patel beats Brazil’s Joyce de Oliveria 3-0 to enter quarterfinals

Bhavinaben Patel beats Peric Rankovic of Serbia 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 to enter semifinals

Powerlifting

Jaideep Deswal fails to register a mark, finishing with three foul throws

Sakina Khatun finishes 5th

Athletics

Tek Chand finishes 8th with a best throw of 9.04m

August 28

Table Tennis

(Bhavina Patel beats Miao Zhang of China 3-2 to enter final)

Archery

(Shyam Sundar Swami loses 139-142 to USA’s Matt Stutzman)

(Rakesh Kumar beats Hong Kong’s Ka Chuen Ngai 144-131)

Athletics

(Ranjeet Bhati fails to register a mark – No Mark)

August 29

Archery

Jyoti loses 137-141

Jyoti & Rakesh win 147-141 to progress to quarterfinals against Turkey

Jyoti & Rakesh lose 151-153 against Turkey

Table Tennis

Bhavina loses in straight games (0-3) to settle for a silver medal

Athletics

Vinod Kumar loses his F52 category bronze medal after being found ineligible in disability classification assessment by the competition panel.

Nishad Kumar wins silver with his best jump of 2.06m while Ram Pal Chahar finishes 5th with his best effort of 1.94m

August 30

Shooting

Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 – Avani Lekhara wins GOLD

Men’s R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 – Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar finishes 4th

Athletics

Men’s Discus Throw F56 – Yogesh Kathuniya wins SILVER

Men’s Javelin Throw F46 – Devendra Jhajharia wins SILVER, Sundar Singh Gurjar bags BRONZE. Ajeet Singh finishes 8th

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 – Sumit Antil wins gold with a world record effort of 68.55m while Sandeep Choudhary finishes fourth with a season best throw of 62.20m

August 31

Archery

Men’s Individual Compound Open – Rakesh Kumar loses in quarters

Table Tennis

Women’s Doubles – Classes 4-5 Quarterfinal – Bhavina Patel & Sonal Patel lose 0-3 to China

Shooting

Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 – Singhraj wins BRONZE

Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 – Rubina Francis finishes 7th

Athletics

Men’s High Jump T63 – Mariyappan Thangavelu wins silver and Sharad Kumar takes bronze while Varun Singh Bhati finishes 7th

Women’s 100m T13 – Simran finishes 5th in Heat 2

Women’s Shot Put F34 – Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav finishes 7th

September 1

Shooting

R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 – Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara fail to qualify for final

Swimming

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB7 – Suyash Jadhav disqualified

Badminton

Men’s Singles SL3 – Pramod Bhagat beats compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9

Women’s Singles SU5 – Palak Kohli loses 4-21, 7-21

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 – Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli lose 9-21, 21-15, 19-21

Athletics

Men’s Club Throw F51 – Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir Nain finish 5th and 8th respectively

September 2

Badminton

Suhas wins 21-9, 21-3 and Tarun wins 21-7, 21-13

Pramod Bhagat beats Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine 21-12, 21-9

Krishna Nagar beats Malaysia’s Didin Taresoh 22-20, 21-10

Loses both group matches

The Parul-Palak duo loses 7-21, 5-21

Palak Kohli beats Zehra Baglar 21-12, 21-18

Para Canoeing

Prachi qualifies for semifinals

Taekwondo

Aruna won the Round of 16 match but lost in the quarterfinals,

withdraws from repechage due to suspected fracture

Shooting

Rahul Jakhar finishes fifth in final

Athletics

Arvind finishes 7th with a best throw of 13.48m

September 3

BADMINTON

Palak-Parul duo loses

SHOOTING

Finishes 18th, fails to enter final

– Finishes 2nd, enters final, scheduled for 1000 IST today

SWIMMING

Finished 5th with a timing of 32.36 seconds

Finished 6th with a timing of 33.82 seconds

CANOE SPRINT

Progressed to the final

ARCHERY

Wins 6-5 against Italy’s Stefano Travisani. Harvinder’s Round-of-16 match will be at 1415 IST today.

BADMINTON

Suhas wins to move into the semis

Tarun wins to move into the semis

Manoj wins to move into the semis

ATHLETICS

Wins silver medal with a new Asian Record of 2.07 m

CANOE SPRINT

Finishes 8th

BADMINTON

Pramod & Palak progress to the semis with a win over their Thai opponents.

ARCHERY

Wins 6-2 against Sri Lanka’s Sampath Bandara to progress to Round of 16, which will be played at 1500 IST today.

SHOOTING

Avani wins a bronze medal to add to the gold she had won earlier

BADMINTON

Krishna wins to progress to the semis

ARCHERY

Wins via shootoff to progress to the quarterfinals

ATHLETICS

Kashish Lakra (12.66m) finishes 6th and Ekta Bhyan (8.38m) 8th

Soman Rana finishes creditable 4th with a best distance of 13.81m

ARCHERY

Harvinder Singh beats Korea’s Kim Min Su in shoot-off to win bronze medal

BADMINTON

Palak Kohli loses 11-21, 15-21 against Japan’s Kaede Kameyama

September 4

SHOOTING

BADMINTON

SHOOTING

BADMINTON

ATHLETICS

September 5

Shooting

Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 – Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu