Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat’s Independence Day Post Goes Viral After Netizens Comment on Her Bra

Popular Pakistani film and television actress Mehwish Hayat wished her fellow countrymen on Independence Day (August 14) and the post has now gone viral on social media. Her post attracted a lot of trolling and in return she gave back to her haters in a strongly worded reply.

Mehwish took to Instagram on the occasion of I-Day and wrote, “The Quaid said, ‘It is only with united effort and faith in our destiny that we shall be able to translate the Pakistan of our dreams into reality.’ Hoisting the flag is not enough, if we really respect this country, we need to embody the ideals of our forefathers. Happy Independence Day.”

Later, as haters commented on her innerwear with distasteful remarks, she bashed them on her IG story. It read, “The perverts debating the colour of my bra just shows how sick and petty their minds are. Black, grey or green it is none of your business. For Gods sake grow up.”

Meanwhile, a female content creator in Pakistan was abused and harassed on Independence Day. As per IANS, Lahore police on Tuesday registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting and stealing from a female TikToker and her companions at the city’s Greater Iqbal Park on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

