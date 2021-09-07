Pakistani Actress Ayeza Khan Recreates Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Kajol’s Iconic Looks; Pics Go Viral

Bollywood films have a huge fan following across the globe. Many film stars from different movie industries have openly voiced their appreciation for Indian film actors and actresses. Shah Rukh Khan, for instance, enjoys a massive fan following in many parts of the world. Iconic actresses like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit too have made a mark worldwide. Some roles played by Kajol have also been quite memorable in terms of both looks and acting.

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who seems to be a fan of Bollywood films, has recreated some of the iconic look of legendary actresses and has shared the pictures of it on her Instagram handle.Here is a look at some of the iconic looks of various bollywood actresses that she has recreated:

Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

Kajol played the part of Anjali in the film and was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her look in the major part of the film was that of a tom boy. She had shoulder length hair which she managed to keep in place with the help of a hair band. Ayeza too has managed to recreate the look and has been quite successful in doing so.

Sridevi from Chandini:

In this photo, the Pakistani actress has tried to recreate late actress Sridevi’s look from a song titledTere Mere Hothon Pe from the movie Chandini. In the opening line of the track, Sridevi has worn a plain yellow saree with a sleeveless blouse of the same colour. The track has been filmed on her and late actor Rishi Kapoor. Ayeza too opted for the same outfit and wore the exact same make-up as Sridevi in the evergreen song.

Madhuri Dixit in Aaja Nachle and Tezaab

Aaja Nachle was Madhuri’s first film after she made a comeback in Bollywood. The movie included a couple of dance numbers and was much loved by her fans. The look recreated by Ayeza is the one in which Madhuri has danced on the title track of the movie.

The second look that Ayeza has recreated of Madhuri is from a track titled Ek Do Teen. She has worn the same outfit that the Indian actress had donned in the song. Paying attention to details, she also went on to the extent of recreating the same hairstyle and make-up.

Madam Noor Jehan

Ayeza attempted to look like the legendary Madam Noor Jahan. The late actress was a part of the Bollywood industry before the partition of India and Pakistan. Some of her noted works can be witnessed in Bollywood film like Zeenat, Anmol Ghadi and Jugnu. The Pakistan actress has tried to look like Noor Jehan in a white saree.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here