Pakistan edge Netherlands by nine runs in 3rd ODI | Cricket News

(Photo credit: ICC Twitter)

ROTTERDAM: Pakistan beat the Netherlands by nine runs despite a brave effort by the home side in the third and final one-day international in Rotterdam on Sunday.

The Netherlands were all out for 197 in the final over in which they had needed 14 runs for a first-ever victory over Pakistan.

Tight bowling restricted Pakistan to just 206 with captain Babar Azam top scoring with 91.

In reply, Tom Cooper (62) and Vikramjit Singh (50) top scored for the Dutch but teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah with 5-33 proved key to Pakistan sweeping the series 3-0.