Oxfam: The megarich have already recovered from the pandemic. It may take the poor a decade to do so

For instance, close to 22,000 Black and Hispanic Americans would still be alive, as of December, if these groups died of the virus at the same rate as White Americans, according to Oxfam.

And 112 million fewer women would be at risk of losing income or their jobs if men and women were equally represented in sectors hurt by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the wealthy are generally weathering the Covid storm quite well. Though stock markets collapsed in the early months of the pandemic, they have roared back — thanks in part to the unprecedented economic assistance provided by governments.

Worldwide, the wealth of billionaires has grown by $3.9 trillion between mid-March and the end of December, Oxfam calculated.

But the number of people living in poverty globally could have increased by up to 500 million last year, according to a UN University World Institute for Development Economics Research paper that Oxfam cited.

Other reports have also found that the pandemic has greatly hurt the poor. A separate World Bank study in October that found the pandemic could push as many as 60 million people into extreme poverty.

To fight this growing inequality, governments should ensure that everyone has access to a Covid-19 vaccine and financial support if they lose their jobs, Bucher said. Also, this is the time for longer-term investments in public services and low-carbon sectors to create millions of jobs and ensure everyone has access to education, health care and social care, she said.

In the US, Oxfam urged Congress to pass an economic recovery plan that invests in green jobs and supports the child care industry, which will help women return to work , and provide more aid in the global fight against the pandemic.

“These measures must not be Band-Aid solutions for desperate times, but a ‘new normal’ in economies that work for the benefit of all people, not just the privileged few,” Bucher said.