Overuse of Covid-19 Antibiotics Might be the Reason Behind Rise of Super Gonorrhea

The world is currently fighting Covid-19 pandemic but because of this crisis, a number of other problems are on the rise. Lockdown in several countries affected businesses and as a result, it reduced employment opportunities. Travel and hospitality sector has been hit badly due to the restrictions on movement. Just before the year is going to end, a new health problem named ‘super gonorrhea’ has hit the sexually-active population.

Gonorrhea is a sexually-transmitted infection caused by bacteria. The disease is a form of the infection where a person is infected by the super strain of the bacteria that causes gonorrhea.

As reported by The Sun, officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) have said that super gonorrhea may become resistant to antibiotics as their overuse is fuelling mutation in the bacteria.

This is happening because of the reason that due to the Covid-19 pandemics, patients with STI are not getting enough attention. Many of them are turning towards self-medication which is resulting in the weaker strains of the bacteria getting killed and a stronger resistant strain emerging.

In Covid-19 cases, antibiotics like azithromycin have been given which kill good and weaker bacteria from the body. This provides space for stronger and antibiotic resistant bacteria strains to grow.

Dr Hanan Balkhy, assistant director general of WHO’s antimicrobial resistance division, is of the opinion that use of antibiotics for treating Covid-19 will create resistance among bacteria that already exists in our bodies.

As per the report, it has been found that there are many cases of antibiotics being used necessarily to treat the coronavirus . Super gonorrhea can result in a five-fold increase in HIV infections if left untreated.

Executive chairman of UK start-up Biotaspheric Limited, Kevin Cox said that those who get infected with super gonorrhea will infect others. He also warned that it will accelerate antimicrobial resistance.