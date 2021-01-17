Opinion: Prepare for a jobs boom in 2021

And many US consumers will be ready and able to spend. Since March, households’ average saving rates have been historically high , and their housing and stocks portfolios have been rapidly growing. Overall, many will likely emerge from the pandemic with stronger personal finances than they had before. It should be noted that within this aggregate positive financial outlook, many households have been financially ruined by business closures and layoffs caused by the pandemic.

As a result, in the second half of 2021, a strong US economic recovery is likely to take place. Economic activity is likely to be about 5% above the first half of the year, according to The Conference Board. The recovery will be especially strong in the hardest-hit industries, where employment levels are still very depressed compared with pre-pandemic levels.

We cannot expect a full employment recovery in early 2022, because automation and corporate reorganizations permanently eliminated many jobs. But barring a major slowdown in the vaccination campaign, I project that 3.5 to 5 million new jobs should be created in the United States by the first quarter of 2022.

When the unemployment rate almost reached 15% in April 2020, few expected it to return to its natural rate of about 4.2% to 4.5% in the foreseeable future. But the unemployment rate should dip below 5% in the first quarter of 2022 and perhaps even reach 4.5% by year’s end.

This is partly due to the strong employment growth, but also due to very weak growth in the labor force, driven by the massive number of Baby Boomers reaching retirement age. For the first time in US history, the population of working-age people (those between the ages of 16 and 64) is declining . This trend is likely to continue in the coming years. The unemployment rate will also be held down by the disappointing trend of declining labor force participation of other populations, especially men without a college degree.

Growing demand for and a stagnant supply of workers will lead to a tight labor market within two to three years, and in some blue-collar occupations, maybe even sooner.

So as dark as these days are, hold on — a much better labor market is around the corner.