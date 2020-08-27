Open discussion of boi brikkho to increase interest in reading books

Nayan Babu, Naogaon: An open discussion has been held in Sapahar, Naogaon with the members of the social organization Boi Brikkho Family to make a group of talented young people studying at Sapahar, the highest quality school in the country, interested in reading books in their spare time and to form a civil society.

On the roof of the house of Sapahar Chowdhury Chan Mohammad Mahila Degree College lecturer Mahbur Rahman at 5:30 pm on Thursday, talented young people from the highest quality educational institutions of the country came together to learn how to advance the social organization called Boi Brikkho in a beautiful way and how to make Sapahar residents book lovers. The members of the boi brikkho highlighted the discussion.

BUET student Abdur Rafi, Dhaka University student Nasim Reza, Rajshahi University student Ishtiaq Ahmed, Haji Danesh University of Science and Technology student Sanjida Nazneen, Jagannath University student Nusrat Kona, Islamic University student Moury Chowdhury, Ziaur Rahman Medical College student Kamrun Nahar present. , Rajshahi University student Abdur Rahman Aroz, Dhaka College student Ramzan Ali and others.

Boi Brukkho Entrepreneur Ramzan Ali said, “Read the books in our collection for free. Join the Book Tree Group and get in touch. We will deliver the books in our collection to you for free.”