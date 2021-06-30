OneClick- a shining example of Success and Inspiration

Suppose someone told you with 6 thousand taka, “ This money is your capital, set up a business.”

How would your reaction be !!!!

Will have the courage to start a business with so little capital! Or you will find him crazy, laugh at his words and ignore all his talks? Do you find it incredible to set up a business with 6 thousand taka? It is very normal to feel incredible. But Muktadir Hasan, the founder of OneClick, has made this impossible and incredible thing possible. Today we will know his success story and also why OneClick is different from all other e-commerce sites.

“Time is free, but it’s priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. Once you’ve lost it you can never get it back” – Harvey Mackay

We are living in a century where everyone is trying to be more modern. And in this era of modernization people are so busy nowadays. Every second is valuable. Becoming a wise time manager sometimes is similar to mastering sorcery, but the results are worth the effort. We always try to order online products and other necessary things in order to save time. During this pandemic, we have become more dependent on this as we don’t have any other alternatives.

But have you ever thought of the fact that the e-commerce site from where you are buying your necessary belongings is supplying the authentic product! Are they even valuing the time you are investing in them? Do they even appraise the fact that you are relying on them just to save your time?

If you need time to get the answer or if you don’t have the answer at all, then at least think twice before relying on them. I can assure you if you go through this blog, you will get rid of this tension. If after looking at the above discussion you are hesitant about your most used e-commerce website, then One-Click e-commerce site is for you. OneClick is an e-commerce site where you can easily get all the products you need.

What they do and how they do it!

OneClick is such a website that assures you of supplying the authentic product at the fastest time. You can place orders from their website or Facebook page. You can also place your order via direct phone call. They have a 24 hour call center facility and home delivery arrangements across the country at the fastest time.

You might be thinking we have discussed the delivery system and order placing system but what about the replacement?

– Most of us may have witnessed the worst experience if anything had gone wrong with our ordered product. When it comes to replacement, most e-commerce sites do not treat us well. Many of them refuse to replace and some of them decline to pay back the payment. But in OneClick there are no worries. Here you will get the opportunity to exchange products for free within three days of delivery.

We have discussed a lot about their quality and delivery-related talks. But if we don’t know what kinds of products they offer us, how will we buy and what will we buy? Let’s find out what kind of product they offer us. Some of their most common and famous products are electric accessories, gadgets, hardware tools, and a variety of household items.

Successes of One-click

OneClick started its journey in 2015 with a capital of only Tk 6,000. Muktadir Hasan was brand new to the business then. While it seems unbelievable to set up such a successful business for a newcomer, he has made it possible. But really only in these few years, their services have spread all over the country and their customers are also quite satisfied with their service.

Do you think there was no obstacle behind this success!!! He has achieved so much success in one fell swoop! No, that’s not true. Of course, there were lots of obstacles.

By the time OneClick’s journey began, many of us didn’t know much about online services. People are naturally reluctant to trust a completely unfamiliar service. So gaining people’s trust at that time was not an easy task. Besides, they had capital problems. But the journey of One-click did not stop, they have always been creative with courage. With this creativity and courage of theirs, they have earned the trust and love of the people. And after overcoming all those obstacles, today they have reached this peak of success. So, success is never possible without obstacles.

Future plans of OneClick

When we asked about future plans, Muktadir Hasan said, “Currently we are working with different gadgets, we want to work with more different products including clothing in the future. There is also a plan to bring products from abroad.”

One-Click is now faithfully providing its services across the country. In the future, they want to deliver their products outside the country.

Muktadir Hasan is an inspiration for our young society. Muktadir Hasan is a shining example of how a successful business can be set up with very little capital. According to him, for any business, the most important thing is to have a love for work, honesty, and a mentality to serve people.

If we can create the mentality and morale like Muktadir Hasan, one day our youth will be able to get out of the grip of despair. And in this way, the development of the country and the nation will take place only if we can create a creative and strong-minded youth society.

