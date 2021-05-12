One reason there’s a chicken shortage? Disappointing roosters

The meat processor, which sells poultry along with beef and pork, said that its chicken volumes have been low in part because the roosters it uses for breeding are not meeting expectations.

“We’re changing out a male that, quite frankly, we made a bad decision on,” said Donnie King, Tyson’s chief operating officer and group president of poultry, during an analyst call on Monday.

The company had an “unexpected decline” in hatchings earlier this year because of the type of roosters it used, King explained.

Tyson chose the type because of certain characteristics that improved its offspring chicken’s quality for meat, Gary Mickelson, a spokesperson for Tyson, told CNN Business in an email. But, he noted, it led to fewer eggs and lower hatch rates than the one Tyson used to employ.