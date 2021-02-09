One of the Most Fabled Celebrations of Love

Chocolates are the universal language of love and happiness.

Naturally, the Valentine’s week- the period when the world engages in the amorous display of love, becomes all the more interesting with the arrival of Chocolate Day on February 9. Expression of love gains yet another level of cuteness and momentum on this third day of celebration, right after the Propose Day.

People celebrate love by gifting a classic bunch of chocolates to their beloved, besides flowers, gifts. Chocolates can be very romantic indeed. It could very well signify the beauty of togetherness and emphasize the fact that you wish to share excitement, joys and little pleasures of life.

Interesting facts about this day

i. Did you know that the chocolates’ popularity dates back to the period of Aztecs tribe of North America, who considered chocolates as supremely aphrodisiac!

ii. Also, it is said that the day originated as a Christian feast day that was given in honour of Saint Valentine, who was a martyr in Rome.

iii. ‘Cadbury’ was the one to invent the heart-shaped chocolate boxes. With the introduction of this adorable twist in shapes, since then the entire mode of Valentine’s Day celebration got another level of boost.

Chocolate day gift ideas

You may opt for the following options to make it special-

• Chocolate bouquets

• Assorted chocolates

• Handmade chocolates

• Chocolate hampers with candies

• Yummy chocolate cake

Chocolates make people happy. And if you are one wary of chocolate indulgence, then let us tell you that chocolates are excellent source of antioxidants. They enhance blood circulation, generate happy hormones, and are great for your skin. All in all, it is an indulgence that you you will never regret about.

After all, chocolates can be the ultimate sweetener, love intensifier in a relationship. Other than flowers, come to think of it, chocolates are the ones that can uplift the mood, help you convey your precious feelings of love in a way which is unique and lovely!

The best part of Chocolate Day is that it is very inclusive. It needn’t be celebrated with only your beloved; chocolate day can be thoroughly enjoyed with your friends, family, near and dear ones as well.

Indulge your loved one on some truly, heart-melting, yummy chocolates to strengthen bonds, express never-ending love, and make it the most memorable one.