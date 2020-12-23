On Ravi Dubey’s Birthday, His Most Romantic Pictures with Wife Sargun Mehta

Television actor Ravi Dubey turns 37 today. The actor has been in the acting industry since 2006 when he made his debut in a DD National show called Stree… Teri Kahaani. The show was produced by veteran Hindi cinema actors, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu.

Ravi later went on to star in shows like Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar, Doli Saja Ke, and Ranbir Rano. The actor met his wife Sargun Mehta on the sets of Zee television’s soap opera 12/24 Karol Bagh. Ravi was cast opposite Sargun in the show that first aired in 2009.

The couple started dating later and got married in December 2013 after Ravi proposed to Sargun on the celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye. The two have been since sharing glimpses of their blissful married life on social media accounts.

On Ravi’s 37th birthday, let’s take a look at the Instagram posts featuring the couple:

The celebrity couple has set some serious goals on social media as one can see from this post. Ravi and Sargun are seen vacationing in a hill station as they cuddle in this warm post.

In this post, we can see the couple all dressed up in ethnic wear as they wish their followers a happy Diwali. Sargun is seen in a red suit while Ravi is wearing a navy blue sherwani. The post received 1,53,189 likes as friends and fans showered the couple with heart emojis.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Posting a picture from their celebration, Ravi and Sargun are seen wearing a face mask as they take a boat ride at the Arabian Sea.

In this fun-filled post, Ravi holds on to Sargun as she laughs. Captioning the picture, Ravi said, “Aaja mere paas choti please (come to me choti please).” The post received 1,71,443 likes on Instagram as fans and followers commented how cute the couple looked together.

With this major throwback post, Ravi takes us back to the time when he and Sargun were dating and were one of the contestants on Nach Baliye in 2013.

Here’s wishing Ravi Dubey a very happy birthday!