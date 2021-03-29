On Jagdeep’s Birth Anniversary, Here’s a Look at some of his Memorable Roles

It is the 82nd birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Jagdeep today. Born in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia, Jagdeep’s real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri. He started his career with the 1951 film Afsana as a child artist. Jagdeep’s career was almost seven decades long and in that time, he gave some memorable performances. Let us go down the memory lane and revisit some of his best performances:

Soorma Bhopali: In the blockbuster 1975 film Sholay, Jagdeep portrayed the role of a wood trader. The comic portrayal of a small time businessman who used to blow his own trumpet made the role memorable. In fact in 1988, the character was revived and a feature film named Soorma Bhopali was made where Jagdeep played the titular role.

Muhammad Ali: The actor played this role in Feroz Khan’s Qurbani. The movie released in 1980 and the action-thriller film that also starred Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna was a hit. According to Outlook, the character which was a spoof of boxer Muhammad Ali was so popular that a mock fight was arranged by his US fans between the two for raising funds for mosque.

Tarachand Baadlani: In the 1988 film Shahenshah, Jagdeep played the role of Tarachand. He co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in this movie directed by Tinnu Anand. The film was a blockbuster hit.

Bankeylal Bhopali: Jagdeep played the role of Salman Khan’s father in the 1994 cult comedy film Andaz Apna Apna. Jagdeep brought to life the character of a tailor master. Although his role was brief, he was remembered for his comic timing.

Latif Khekada

Journey Bombay to Goa: Laughter Unlimited: In the 2007 film, directed by Raj Pendurkar, Jagdeep portrayed this comic role. Along with Jagdeep, there were other renowned comedians in the movie such as Asrani, Sunil Pal and Raju Srivastav.