On Ankita Lokhande’s Birthday, a Look at Her Priceless Moments on Social Media

TV actress Ankita Lokhande turns 36 today. She rose to fame after she starred in the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita played the role of Archana in the hit television serial that first aired in 2009.

Ankita quit television serials in 2018 and made a Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut-starrer, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, an epic drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai.

Ankita is currently dating businessman Vicky Jain and frequently posts her pictures with him on her Instagram handle. Let us take a look at some of Ankita’s Instagram posts that give us a glimpse into her life.

Ankita posted this monochrome picture of herself where she is seen wearing a formal gown. The actor has tied her hair in a bun and has captioned the picture, “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” The post has received 1,94,227 likes.

Earlier this month, Ankita received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award 2020 for Best Actress of the year. Ankita posed with her award and posted a picture on her Instagram handle. The actor also said, “Thanks for this honour.” Ankita was wearing a black off-shoulder gown for the event.

On the occasion of her nephew Abeer and niece Abeera’s birthday, the actress posted an adorable video on her Instagram account. In the background, there are balloons and confetti giving off a complete birthday celebration vibe.

Two-year-old Simba takes away the limelight in this selfie posted by Ankita Lokhande which also features her boyfriend Vicky Jain and friend Vikas Gupta.

Ankita’s latest Instagram post shows her cutting her birthday cake and making a wish before she blows away the candles.