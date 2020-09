Olympic organizers reveal plans for scaled-down Tokyo Games

The Games, which were supposed to get underway in July, are now scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 in 2021 after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 50 measures to simplify the Games have been proposed by the IOC’s coordination commission, which Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said would provide an example of how future Olympics could be streamlined in a post-Covid-19 world.

Other proposed measures include reduced invitations for both the opening and closing ceremonies, removal of team welcome ceremonies at the Olympic Village, a shorter opening period for training venues and fewer officials having access to official bus services, instead having to rely on public transport.

Although the length of the 121-day torch relay will not be shortened, the number of staff present and use of official vehicles will be reviewed.