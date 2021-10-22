Odisha State Congress Working President Pradeep Majhi Resigns from The Party, Sends Letter To Sonia Gandhi

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Working President and former parliamentarian Pradeep Majhi resigned from the party’s primary membership on Thursday. His resignation has been sent to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The former MP said in his letter that he wanted to serve people while being in Congress, but the grand old party lacks enthusiasm. “I shall however perform my duties as per your ideology and serve the people with utmost satisfaction,” Majhi said in the letter. Congress Chief spokesman, Ganeswar Behera, said it is a big loss for the party as Majhi was a dynamic youth tribal leader. Senior Congress leader and MLA Tara Bahinipati slammed Pradeep Majhi by raising questions over the latter’s defeat in the last Lok Sabha polls. Tara had also alleged that Majhi is behind all the feuds in the undivided Koraput district.

Speculations were earlier rife that Majhi would quit Congress. Majhi intensified the speculation after stating that there is not much ideological difference between Congress and the BJD. Hinting at joining a regional outfit, Majhi had said that there is a greater scope of serving people from a regional party in the State.

