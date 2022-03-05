ODI World Cup 2022: Cohesion, consistency key for Indian women | Cricket News

Mithali’s team first up against Pakistan on Sunday

Downcast eyes, tears and dejection. The mood of the Indian women’s cricket team at Lord’s after the 2017 World Cup final, which they lost by eight runs to hosts England, is a frozen frame in the history of women’s cricket in our country.Add to that the heartbreak of the 2020 World T20 final defeat to Australia. India have twice come within touching distance of staking claim to their maiden ICC trophy. Will 2022 be that year?India open their campaign in New Zealand against Pakistan on Sunday. The Mithali Raj-led team is an exciting mix of ageing stars, proven talent and upcoming youngsters. In each of their seven league matches, India will have to bring their ‘A’ game. For that to happen, they will have to fire as a cohesive unit, which is something they have failed to do in recent times.

There have been many chinks in India’s campaign. In the lead-up to the showpiece event, India hosted South Africa, before travelling to England, Australia and New Zealand. The last series ended in a 1-4 defeat to the hosts but it gave India an opportunity to test themselves.

On the batting front, India will hope for Harmanpreet Kaur to continue with the touch she found against New Zealand in the last match of their series in which she scored 63. She followed it up with a 104 against South Africa in the warm-up tie. But she has endured a prolonged lean patch after the 2017 World Cup.

Skipper Mithali has been outspoken about what she believes is undue emphasis on strike rate. But truth be told, the game has evolved over the years with players from other countries playing pacier games with an attacking approach.

Mithali’s career strike rate of 66. 27 is a concern.

Much of India’s batting fortunes will rest on Smriti Mandhana, who has been blowing hot and cold. While her consistency will be crucial, the fulcrum of power hitting will be the young and out-of-form Shafali Verma, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and Pooja Vastrakar.

On the bowling front, the Indian pace attack relies heavily on veteran Jhulan Goswami. The 39-year-old, making her fifth World Cup appearance, will again lead bowling unit, but the rest will have to back her. Consistency has been a huge issue for India’s pacers.