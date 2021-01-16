Nushrratt Bharuccha Shows Off Some Sultry Saturday Vibes on Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha spent Saturday sending out sultry vibes to fans on social media. The actress posted pictures on Instagram Stories where she aces the style game.

In one image, she poses in a short two piece outfit paired with heels and messy hair. To add an element of mystique to oomph, she doesn’t show her face in the image. “Work in Progress,” she wrote on the picture.

In another picture, which seems to be a moment from a recent photoshoot, she is flaunts her toned legs while posing on a chair. “Just a casual Saturday,” she wrote.

The actress was seen in “Chhalaang”, directed by Hansal Mehta and co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She has Omung Kumar’s “Janhit Mein Jaari” and “Hurdang” in the pipeline, and also stars in the horror film “Chhorii”.

A few months ago she changed the spelling of her name. During an interaction with Hindustan Times, she revealed the reason behind tweaking her name after consulting a numerologist.

Nushrratt said, “This was not because life was great and I wanted it to be better. I always wanted to get a consultation for my name for a very long time. I met a numerologist and they explained the science to me. I believe a lot in the universe and how it works via energies and vibrations. They explained to me about the potential of the new spelling of my name and I did it.”