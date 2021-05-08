Now open: From the Bahamas to the Leaning Tower of Pisa and more

What it has made us, however, is Covid travel experts. Now that the world is starting to open back up, we’ll be sharing our knowledge with you through these new weekly round-ups.
Come here to learn about the attractions opening their doors, the destinations relaxing entry rules, and the places where Covid spikes have forced authorities to pull down shutters.
Openings
Travelers must have been in the United States for at least 30 days prior to departure. Vaccinated travelers and those with proof of immunity can bypass the 10-day quarantine.
The bad new is, of course, that it’s French Polynesia — right in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, which means it isn’t exactly handy for a weekend break.
Broadway is set to light up again in September 2021.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Down in Florida, meanwhile, Walt Disney World Resort announced that it’ll be phasing out on-site temperature screenings for cast members starting May 8 and for guests on May 16.
A little further east, Bermuda has lifted its Stay at Home order and the island is now open with temporary restrictions in place, including an 8 p.m. curfew.
The Bahamas, meanwhile has begun letting in fully vaccinated travelers without needing to show proof of a negative Covid test.
Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus” is one of the big-hitters visitors can now see again at the Uffizi.
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images
The attraction was largely shut to the public during Italy’s coronavirus lockdowns and most recently reopened to visitors on April 26.
Closings
Munich’s Oktoberfest isn’t a natural fit for social distancing, so sadly it’s been canceled again this year.
Shutterstock
Oktoberfest, Germany‘s annual celebration of beer, lederhosen and hearty thigh-slapping, has been canceled for a second year in a row.
“The Oktoberfest is a Munich original and takes place exclusively in Munich,” a spokesperson for the Department of Labor and Economic Affairs of the City of Munich, said in a statement.
Looking ahead
Travelers are advised that countries’ “green list” status can be withdrawn at any time and to not book non-refundable trips.
Two of New York’s most legendary hotels have opening dates lined up: The Plaza, the French Renaissance-inspired monolith beside Central Park, is slated to reopen on May 20, while The Peninsula, on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, will welcome guests on June 1.
The proposals, published by the European Commission, advised that arrivals must have been inoculated 14 days before arrival with a vaccine from its approved list.
Strangest Covid measure of the week
You’ve got to be squidding me.
YOUTUBE@TheTonarinopoti/REUTERS
The 13-foot-high cephalopod which has popped up in Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, has eight pink arms and zero protection against airborne viruses.
