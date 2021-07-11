Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini, Wimbledon 2021 Final Live: Djokovic faces Berrettini hurdle in his leap towards history

LIVE NOW

Novak Djokovic takes on Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final with a chance to win a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. The top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th Major final will be the seventh-seeded Berrettini’s first. Check out the match updates, match highlights, match report and much more on TimesofIndia.com.Read Less

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Jul 11, 2021, 17:45:53 IST