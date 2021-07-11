Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini: Road to Wimbledon final and key stats | Tennis News

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

A look at the road to the Wimbledon final for Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini ahead of Sunday’s title showdown on Centre Court:34Serbia19 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021;2016, 2021;2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019;2011, 2015, 2018)Jack Draper (Britain) 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-3 6-3Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7)17-Cristian Garin (Chile) 6-2 6-4 6-2Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-3 6-4 6-410-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5

MATTEO BERRETTINI

Age: 25

Nation: Italy

ATP ranking: 9

Grand Slam titles: 0

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-0

Second round: Botic Van De Zandschulp (Netherlands) 6-3 6-4 7-6(4)

Third round: Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-4 6-4 6-4

Fourth round: Ilya Ivashka (Belarus) 6-4 6-3 6-1

Quarter-finals: 16-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-3

Semi-finals: Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 6-3 6-0 6-7(3) 6-4

TOURNAMENT STATISTICS

Novak Djokovic – Matteo Berrettini

Aces: 63 – 101

Fastest serve speed: 125 mph – 139 mph

Double faults: 17 – 12

First-serve points won: 85% 82%

Winners: 190 254

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Djokovic leads 2-0

Previous meetings

2021 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-3 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5 French Open, clay

2019 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-2 6-1 ATP Finals, hard