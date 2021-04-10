Not Just Loss of Taste, These Signs Are Also Crucial

Symptoms of coronavirus play a very important role in the early detection of the virus in your body. While there are a large number of asymptomatic cases, loss of taste and smell are the most common symptom of the virus and are found in more than 60 per cent of Covid-19 cases. However, there may also be other oral symptoms that can be caused by the Covid-19 infections.

According to the latest report of the National Institute of Health, published in the scientific journal, Nature Medicine, nearly half of coronavirus patients suffer oral symptoms during the infection. Since these infections may not be very visible and can go unnoticed by people. The report suggests that these symptoms are even present in most of the asymptomatic cases of coronavirus. While the study to determine the oral symptoms are still underway, here are some of the symptoms that the scientists believe can be an indicator of Covid-19 infection in your body.

Dry mouth: Dry mouth is very common in most viral infections and recent studies have pointed out that the COVID-19 virus can also cause this. In Dry mouth, your body fails to produce saliva which protects your mouth from bad bacteria, other pathogens and helps in the process of digestion. You feel dryness or stickiness in your mouth and the saliva becomes thicker. You may feel difficulty in chewing food, speaking and experience a harsh burning sensation. Bad breath may also be a sign of dry mouth.

Lesions: Most viral infection including Covid-19 can cause a sensation of widespread inflammation in your mouth. This happens when the virus attacks your muscle fibres, oral linings. The inflammation may result in the lesion and painful bump in your mouth Which can put you off on some foods. For some people, it can also cause mouth ulcers.

Covid Tongue: This is a very common talked symptoms of the Covid-19. According to studies, the COVID-19 causes you to feel a burning sensation on the surface of your tongue. Many experts also link to the skin rashes that covid-19 patients get.

Changes in Colour of tongue: The COVID-19 can cause effects in your mouth that results in a change in the colour and texture of your tongue Mouth irritation, swelling and multiplication of the pathogen near your oral cavities can make your tongue feel weird. It can also cause mouth irritation, make your lips, tongue tingle or feel a lot more irritated than it usually should be. It could also cause a change in the colour you would be used to seeing.

One of the most useful ways to beat the coronavirus is the early detection of the virus in your body. If you feel any of the common or oral symptoms of the coronavirus, getting it checked can help you in the fight against the virus.

