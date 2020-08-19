Northern white rhinos: 10 more eggs have been harvested from the only 2 left in the world

The last two northern white rhinos — Fatu and Najin — are both female and have been living at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. The last male, Sudan, died in 2018, raising concern that the subspecies was on the verge of extinction.

The conservancy is one step closer to dissolving that fear after a team of scientists and conservationists managed to harvest eight eggs from Fatu and two eggs from Najin, it announced Tuesday on Facebook.

The eggs are on their way to Avantea, a medical laboratory in Italy, where scientists will try to fertilize them with frozen sperm from a northern white rhino bull, according to the conservancy.

“Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a team of scientists and conservationists have made it from Europe to perform the third ovum pick up on our northern white rhinos, Najin and Fatu,” the conservancy wrote . “Although delayed by eight months, their dedication to the mission has been relentless.”