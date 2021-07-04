North American Bengali Conference 2021 Introduce VR Platform To Connect People

The North American Bengali Conference (NABC) – commonly known as Banga Sammelan – is being held this year from July 2 to July 4. It is a cultural, musical, and humanitarian conference. This year marks the 41st Bangla Sammelan. The donations received at the event will be provided to non-profit agencies engaged in addressing COVID-19 in West Bengal. This time, the conference is using a Virtual Reality (VR) platform to connect with people.

This conference is aiming to touch the Bengali soul far beyond geographical boundaries.

In order to be a part of the conference, you will have to visit nabcglobal.org from any browser of your choice and register yourself. Once done, you can visit various auditoriums and watch live events. In this virtual event hosted in a 3D VR environment, attendees can participate from anywhere. The event is a melting pot of evolving Bengali culture and provides platforms for the game-changer in the cultural landscape.

The organising committee who is behind the execution of the event comprises Bengali people living in America. For the past few months, they have had to keep in touch with everyone from Indian artists to technology companies in order to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Among the artists who will perform at the event include Amit Kumar, Usha Uthup, Srikant Acharya, Shubhamita, Raghav, Ujjwaini.

NABC is an annual conference held in the US and Canada. It was established in 1981 by the Cultural Association of Bengal in New York. This year, the event is held using a VR platform where international Bengali communities across the world will participate.

The organisers couldn’t conduct the event in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

