Nora Fatehi Trolled For Her ‘Posture,’ Munmun Dutta Might Quit TMKOC

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is known for her killer looks. Be it on the red carpet or a film promotional event, she knows how to steal hearts with her looks. On Thursday, she was spotted outside Pooja Entertainment’s office in Mumbai’s Juhu area and her monochrome magic hit differently.

She donned a black bodycon dress paired with black heels and a pair of hoops. Her gorgeous Hermes Kelly mini added a luxe touch to her look with its price tag of almost Rs 6.65 lakh. And if that wasn’t enough, her black Louis Vuitton facemask further completed her monochrome look.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running and most-loved sitcoms on Indian Television. The show has made many actors, including Dilip Joshi, Neha Mehta, Disha Vakani, Sonalika Joshi, and Munmun Dutta, a household name. In the sitcom, Munmun essayed the role of Babita Iyer. Her camaraderie with Jethalal, portrayed by Dilip, is much loved by the audience.

In the latest episodes, she has been shown to have left for Kolkata. Jethalal has frequently mentioned that he misses her sorely. It has been over a month now and her absence from the screen has led to the speculations of her quitting the sitcom.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal entertains his fans on-screen with his critically acclaimed movies. However, off-screen, the actor uses social media to keep in touch with his fans, occasionally sharing glimpses of his personal and professional life.

Recently, Mohanlal took to the photo-sharing app Instagram and shared his own special chicken curry recipe with his fans. In the video, we can see Mohanlal walking fans through the various stages of making the chicken curry.

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 by Mumbai Police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Mumbai police stated that Raj was one of the “key conspirators” in the porn racket.

In the last few days, Shilpa and Raj have been making headlines. Apart from the case-related developments, their past interviews are also cropping up on the Internet. Now, a clip from an event wherein Shilpa talked about Raj’s struggles has emerged on social media.

