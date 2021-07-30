Sonu Nigam has given amazing songs to the Indian music industry not just in Hindi but in other languages as well. He was also seen as one of the judges in singing reality shows namely Sa, Re, Ga, Ma, Pa and Indian Idol. Now, we don’t see his presence at such shows. When asked about the reason for doing so he said that no one is supposed to tell him the way in which he has to behave on the show. Although Sonu mentioned that he would judge a show if asked to but he also questioned if he would enjoy doing something he does not want to.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sonu said that judges on the show are there to teach something to the contestants and it is important to give the participants honest feedback. Praising the contestants all the time will not be good because the judges are not there to spoil the kids. It will even become difficult for the participants to understand when they actually do good and when they do not, if they are always praised.

“I am a man of clear words. Nobody can tell me how to behave because we belong to that purest school of music and life. If I am asked to do it, I will do it. But will I really enjoy doing things that I don’t want to do on reality shows?” he was quoted as saying.

Sonu Nigam added that he is currently a part of the judges’ panel at a singing reality show named Super Singer on Star Jalsa. “I feel it’s a show of my interest. It has Kaushiki Chakraborty and Kumar Sanu, and a purist atmosphere. I feel comfortable there and hope they won’t ask me for such melodrama. If they do, we’ll see!” he said.

The amazing singer, who turned 38 today, has been in the industry for more than three decades.

