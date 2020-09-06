No cause for ‘concern’ after Berlusconi admitted to hospital with Covid-19

“Berlusconi, after the appearance of some symptoms, was admitted to the San Raffale hospital in Milan as a precaution. The clinical picture does not cause concern,” his press office told CNN.
It comes after his press office told CNN Wednesday that the former Italian Prime Minister had coronavirus but was not displaying symptoms.
“He did a precautionary swab test but was asymptomatic. He is currently in his Arcore home [near Milan, in the Italian region of Lombardy] where he will continue to work and give interviews remotely,” his representatives said Wednesday.
Italy reported 996 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Monday, with the region of Campania recording 184 infections. This marked the first time a southern region had seen the highest daily rate of cases.
As of Monday, there were 94 coronavirus patients being treated in Italian Intensive Care Units across the country, more than at any date since June 29.
But despite the success story in beating back the virus, Italy has suffered tremendous economic losses, with GDP expected to contract by around 10% this year.