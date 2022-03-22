Nisha Rawal Reveals She Kissed Another Man While She Was Still Married To Karan Mehra

Ever since television actress Nisha Rawal entered Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a contestant, she has been making the headlines. Adding to the bandwagon the actress has now revealed that she had kissed another man, while she was still married to her former husband and actor Karan Mehra.

In the latest episode of the show, to save herself from elimination, Nisha was asked by the host Kangana Ranaut to reveal a dark secret of her life. To this, the actress revealed that after her miscarriage in 2014, she was looking for support and got attracted to another man in 2015.

The Shaadi Mubarak actress went down memory lane and revealed that while she got married to Karan in 2012, she had to face a miscarriage in the year 2014. She further added that the miscarriage left her in a state of shock, mentally and physically. Nisha further claimed that she was going through a lot of trauma, as she was also in an abusive relationship and didn’t have anyone to share or talk to about her state.

Nisha recalled that in 2015, at her cousin’s sangeet ceremony “a big physical abuse” incident took place, after which, she “wanted to get therapy” but feared being judged. It was at the same time when Nisha and Karan were shifting to their new house, and that’s when Nisha met an old friend of hers when they both “connected after a long time”. She added that she “confided in him” about many things except the “abusive past”. She also added that Karan was aware whenever she used to meet her friend.

“My ex-husband was aware of every time I would meet him. But I think I got close to him. I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of a lot of support and it was natural to get attracted. I got a lot of emotional support from him. There was a moment when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that day itself,” she said.

Following this, Kangana appreciated Nisha for bravely revealing her secret and said that everyone goes through such times in a marriage.

For those who don’t know, last year Nisha and Karan had a very rough fallout in their marriage. Things became much worse when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was detained by Mumbai police after Nisha filed a domestic abuse case against him. However, he was later granted bail. Karan was also accused of having an extramarital affair. The two have a 4-year-old son Kavish Mehra.

