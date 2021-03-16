Nimrat Kaur Asks Fans How They Like Their Coffee

Actor Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram to profess her love for coffee. The actress posted a picture of herself with a giant cup and saucer. She looked radiant in a pink printed top and minimal makeup. She captioned the picture as “So that’s me. How do you like your coffee?”

Her picture gained almost 10,000 likes since it was posted on the photo-sharing app, with fans and celebrities leaving behind humorous comments like, “Baahubali”, and “Hello fraaaands coffee pilo”.

Kaur, who grabbed eyeball with the ‘Tera Mera Pyaar’ music video back in 2005, recently celebrated her birthday with her maternal grandmother and parents in Delhi. She updated fans with pictures of her birthday celebrations on social media.

On the professional front, she will soon be seen in the film Dasvi, where she will share the screen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. The film has been directed by debutant director Tushar Jalota. A couple of weeks ago she had shared her look in the film on Instagram.

She was last seen in the film Airlift in 2016 opposite Akshay Kumar. It was helmed by Raja Krishna Menon.